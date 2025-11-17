Adani Group partners with Indian Pickleball League to boost debut season

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), the nation's first official league for the sport, has teamed up with the Adani Group, which becomes the Powered By partner before the inaugural season. This partnership combines IPBL’s energetic league structure with Adani’s established experience in sports, demonstrating a mutual dedication to boosting the sport’s development across the country.

Recognised as India’s sole official national pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the IPBL will debut from December 1–7, 2025. It will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, featuring city-based teams along with top Indian and international players in a fast-paced, competitive, and TV-friendly format.

The Adani Group has consistently aimed to enhance India’s sports infrastructure by establishing grassroots programs, supporting young athletes, and creating pathways for them to gain national recognition. With IPBL launching an innovative, competitive league for one of India’s rapidly expanding sports, the partnership unites two shared goals: Adani’s dedication to foundational sports development and IPBL’s efforts to boost pickleball, working together to strengthen the sport’s growing popularity nationwide.

Speaking on the partnership, Sameer Pathak, President - Pickleball World Rankings, said: “We are delighted to welcome on board the Adani Group for IPBL’s debut season. Their dedication to nurturing Indian sport aligns with our ambition to scale pickleball with the structure, visibility, and ambition it deserves. Together, we aim to elevate the sport’s journey and set the stage for a league that reflects the energy and potential of a new India.”

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, added: “The Adani Group is proud to support the debut edition of the Indian Pickleball League. Pickleball is among India’s fastest-growing sports, and our association reflects our commitment to nurturing emerging talent and building world-class sporting ecosystems. We believe the IPBL has immense potential to scale nationwide and inspire a new generation of athletes.”

Pickleball’s growth in India is paralleled by its expanding global footprint. India’s remarkable performance at the Pickleball World Cup 2025 in Florida—securing 25 medals (including eight gold, eight silver, and nine bronze) and finishing seventh overall as the sole Asian nation in the top 10—has further boosted the sport’s popularity across the country.

Entering at this crucial stage, the Indian Pickleball League, supported by its collaboration with the Adani Group, launches its first season with confidence and intent. Their goal is to boost one of India’s rapidly expanding sports and create a league that is inspiring, contemporary, and suited to modern India, while also fostering a lasting ecosystem to enhance the sport’s prominence nationwide.

