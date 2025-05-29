Adani Group named title sponsor as Gwalior gears up for Madhya Pradesh League 2025

Gwalior, May 29 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) has engaged the Adani Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, as the title sponsor for the upcoming season, which will commence on June 12 here at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, the men’s competition, which featured five teams last season, has been expanded to seven, with the inclusion of teams from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

Speaking about the announcement, Madhya Pradesh League Chairman Shri Mahanaaryaman Scindia said, "We are happy to have Adani Group as our title sponsor. Their support and commitment towards sports development in India resonate with our vision of making MPL one of the premier cricket tournaments in the country. We look forward to an exciting season.”

Speaking about the announcement, a spokesperson from Adani said, "We are thrilled to be associated with the Madhya Pradesh League as its title sponsor. It’s also exciting to see the inclusion of Women’s Cricket this year, promoting gender inclusivity and providing a platform for aspiring women cricketers. We look forward to a season full of inspiring performances."

For the second consecutive year, Gwalior will host the entire tournament, having been the venue for MPL’s inaugural season in 2024. This year’s jersey unveiling ceremony for all 10 franchises was held on Tuesday, showcasing the new looks for both the men’s and women’s teams.

This season will witness the launch of a Women’s Cricket League, which will be held alongside the men’s matches. The women’s competition will feature three teams, including one representing the capital city of Bhopal.

Men’s teams: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls

Women’s teams: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls

