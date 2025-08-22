Actually thought he was going to be captain, says Haddin on Iyer’s omission for Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin said he was surprised by Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, adding that he even expected the right-handed batter to be named as the side’s captain.

Iyer, who has not featured in T20Is for India since December 2023, was not included in the Suryakumar Yadav-led 15-member Asia Cup squad announced on Tuesday, nor named in the five stand-by players list. Joining the list of former players left surprised by Iyer’s omission is Haddin, who saw him from close quarters as Punjab Kings’ assistant coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“Well, one, leadership qualities. Two, the style of player he is under pressure. He's someone who everyone plays better when he's in the team. I have no idea. I first thought when I was reading it that he was injured, but he's not.”

“So it's a strange decision for me because he brings so much to the game. I actually thought he was going to be captain,” said Haddin in a video posted on Willow Talk’s social media accounts on Friday.

Iyer, 30, had scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175 and an average of 50.33 in IPL 2025. He even captained Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish in the competition, just after captaining his previous franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, to the IPL 2024 trophy.

He will be next seen in action when he turns out for West Zone in the 2025/26 domestic season-opening Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28 at the BCCI CoE grounds in Bengaluru.

West Zone, led by India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, will play their first match of the Duleep Trophy in the semi-final scheduled for September 4, with their opponents to be the winner of the quarter-final clash between Central Zone and North East Zone.

