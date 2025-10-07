Abhishek, Kuldeep, Smriti nominated for Player of the Month for September

Dubai, Oct 7 (IANS) India’s Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Smriti Mandhana have been named among the ICC Player of the Month nominees for September.

Abhishek and Kuldeep feature on the men’s shortlist alongside Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett. Abhishek earned the nod after a stellar Player of the Series performance at the Asia Cup in the UAE while Kuldeep’s match-winning spells made him the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. Bennett’s strong run in multiple T20I series, including the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, secured his place.

On the women’s shortlist, Mandhana is joined by Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen and South Africa’s Tazmin Brits. Mandhana was named Player of the Series in the ODI series against Australia while Sidra and Brits impressed with dominant batting displays in their bilateral series in Pakistan.

Men's shortlist:

Abhishek Sharma: The left-handed opener scored 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and an astounding strike-rate of 200 in the Asia Cup. His attacking batting was crucial in his team’s wins in the continental tournament, and he achieved the highest rating points ever in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings when he touched 931 at the end of the Super Fours stage of the tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup with 17 scalps in seven T20Is at an average of 9.29 and an economy rate of 6.27. The highlight for him was a haul of four for 30 in the final against Pakistan and he also grabbed four wickets in a league match against the United Arab Emirates.

Brian Bennett: The 21-year-old top-order batter aggregated 497 runs in nine T20Is at an average of 55.22 and an impressive strike rate of 165.66. He was the leading run-scorer in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Namibia before registering scores of 72, 65 and 111 in his first three innings in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier.

Women’s shortlist:

Smriti Mandhana: The left-handed opener struck 308 runs in four ODIs during the period, aggregating 308 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68. The India vice-captain had scores of 58, 117 and 125 in the home ODI series against Australia, reaching the three-figure mark off just 50 deliveries in the third match, the fastest century by an India batter.

Sidra Ameen: Sidra was the leading run-scorer in the home ODI series against South Africa with 293 in three ODIs at an astounding average of 293 and a strike rate of 82.76. Her purple patch saw her score 121 not out, 122 and 50 not out in the three matches.

Tazmin Brits: Brits was named the Player of the Series against Pakistan even though she figured in only two of those matches. She had scores of 101 and 171 in the first two matches, both of which South Africa won to take a winning lead in the series that ended with a 2-1 scoreline.

