Abhishek, Chakaravarthy retain top spots in ICC rankings; Raza becomes No. 1 all-rounder

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) India opener Abhishek Sharma maintained his place at the top of the T20I batter chart, Varun Chakravarthy holds a narrow advantage over Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at the top of the list for T20I bowlers, while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza became the top all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Read More

Abhishek has 909 points to be placed ahead of England's PhilSalt (821), Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (769), Jos Buttler (766) and Pathum Nissanka (754).

New Zealand's Tim Seifert (up one place to eighth), Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (up six spots to 12th), Scotland's George Munsey (up seven rungs to equal 23rd), India's Ishan Kishan (up seven slots to 25th) and the Netherlands' Michael Levitt (up six places to 27th) among the other movers.

In the bowler's chart, Chakravarthy is holding a narrow advantage over Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at the top of the list, with Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (up one place to fifth) the only significant mover inside the top 10.

There is plenty of movement outside though, as Arshdeep Singh (up three places to 11th), Salman Mirza (up nine spots to 13th), Brad Evans (up 16 rungs to equal 15th, Mitchell Santner (up four slots to equal 19th), Bradley Currie (up 25 places to 24th) all make gains.

In the allrounders list, Raza has been rewarded for his side's strong start to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by regaining the No.1 spot.

Zimbabwe registered an impressive eight-wicket victory over Oman in their T20 World Cup opener in Colombo and Raza's efforts with both bat and ball saw the veteran return to the top spot on the list for T20I all-rounders.

Raza picked up figures of 1/17 from four economical overs to help restrict Oman to just 103 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground and later returned to hit the winning runs to ensure Zimbabwe made a fast start to the 20-over showcase.

It saw Raza gain one place on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders and move past Pakistan opener Saim Ayub into the premier position, a spot he first claimed towards the backend of last year.

--IANS

bc/