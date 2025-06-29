Aaron Ramsey reflects on ‘challenging’ times following Cardiff City exit

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Aaron Ramsey broke the silence surrounding his exit from Cardiff City. The Welsh midfielder was appointed interim manager of his boyhood club with just three games left in the 2024-25 season.

The former Arsenal man returned to Cardiff in 2023 but his injury-laden time at the club ended with just 23 appearances across two seasons.

As per Welsh news outlet Wales Online, the 34-year-old is set to sign a one-year deal with Mexican club Pumas Unam following his release from Cardiff.

“I leave Cardiff city with a lot of different emotions. Although it has been personally challenging at times I made sure to give my all on and off the pitch for this wonderful club that is so close to my heart.

"For now I am on a new adventure, but I will be keeping a close eye on the club as always and it will forever have my support. Good luck to the staff and all the players for the upcoming season and a big thank you to the amazing fans! Until next time, Aaron," posted Ramsey on X.

As a player, after coming through the ranks with the Cardiff City Academy, Ramsey became the club’s youngest ever player in April 2007, making his first team debut aged just 16 years and 123 days.

The playmaker lifted the Emirates FA Cup on three occasions during his time with Arsenal, scoring the winning goals in the 2014 final against Hull City and the 2017 final against Chelsea.

Ramsey also tasted success in Italy with Juventus, becoming a Serie A champion in 2019/20 and a Coppa Italia winner in 2021. He has also finished as runner-up in the UEFA Europa League on two occasions.

On the international stage, Ramsey has made 86 appearances for the Wales national team, scoring 21 goals. Aaron was a key member of the team which reached the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2016 and also scored the crucial goals against Hungary, which secured Wales’ qualification for UEFA EURO 2020.

--IANS

aaa/bc