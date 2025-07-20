A top-five finish would be a ‘good season’ for Man Utd: Amad

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Manchester United forward Amad believes a top-five finish in the Premier League will be a good season for Manchester United in the coming year. Following United’s first pre-season friendly, a goalless draw vs Leeds in Sweden on Sunday, Amad spoke to reporters and asked the fans to be patient with his side, after the club finished 17th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

“A good season will be top five. I hope we can achieve that top five at the end of the season because I think we deserve it.

“I think the fans have to be patient with us. There’s a new manager, with new players and new tactics, so we know last season wasn’t really good for the team.

“But I think this season we will win a lot with him, and I hope we are going to achieve a lot of good things by the end of the season,” said Amad.

FC Barcelona are in advanced stages of completing the signing of England forward Marcus Rashford on loan. Barcelona, who have actively been scouring the transfer market for a left forward, have made an offer to bring Rashford on board for the 2025-26 season, with a proposal that includes an option to buy. The player is keen on the move, as reported by The Athletic.

Amad reflected on the rumour of Rashford leaving his team, after his relationship with the club became heavily strained following the arrival of Ruben Amorim, which saw the Englishman join Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

"Well, the only thing I can say is good luck to him, but I’m more focused on United and my team,” he added.

