'A promise to Lucknow': LSG unveils new logo ahead of IPL 2026

Lucknow, Feb 24 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants have unveiled their new logo ahead of the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Read More

The revamped logo features the Garuda, a crown, and an elephant, with the franchise shifting from its earlier blue colour to a bold red as part of its new identity. The design bears resemblance to the logo of the Manchester Super Giants, which also incorporates an elephant alongside its signature winged element.

Ahead of the LSG logo change, Manchester Originals were rebranded as Manchester Super Giants by the Sanjiv Goenka Group, which has bought a massive 70 per cent stake in the team. The new logo of The Hundred team, unveiled on January 26, featured a prominent elephant head with a crown in red, white, and gold.

"Today, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unveil a new logo. Not just a new design. Not just a new look. But a symbol that carries the spirit of this city, this state, and every fan who has stood by the team from the very beginning," the franchise said in a release.

"This new emblem brings together three powerful symbols, Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant, each telling a story that feels deeply personal to Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh," it added.

The owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, Shashwat Goenka, explained the importance of the symbols in the new logo.

“This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one. This symbol is a tribute to that love and belief. Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field. And the Elephant reflects the strength and loyalty that define this region," he said in the release.

“This is not just a change in identity. It is a promise. A promise that we will honour this city, respect our roots, and compete with heart. Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans,” he added.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have forged a strong team ahead of the season with Rishabh Pant at the helm and players like Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, and Mitchell Marsh providing valuable experience and depth as they look to end their quest for the maiden IPL trophy with a new logo.

--IANS

sds/bsk/