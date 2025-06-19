A golden moment in the history of MP: Scindia hails start of Madhya Pradesh Women’s League

Gwalior, June 19 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday lauded the launch of Madhya Pradesh Women’s League 2025, calling it a proud milestone for the state of Madhya Pradesh. The inaugural edition of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League 2025 kicked off on Thursday at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium here in Gwalior.

Scindia, who had inaugurated the second season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) a few days ago, said the ongoing League will stand as a symbol of women's empowerment and give the girls (Madhya Pradesh women's players) a platform to rise and shine.

"Now daughters of Madhya Pradesh will display their skills in the field. The launch of the MP Women’s Cricket League 2025 at Gwalior’s Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium is a unique and golden moment in the history of Madhya Pradesh," said Jyotiraditya Scindia in a Tweet.

"This tournament will stand as a symbol of women's empowerment and give our girls a platform to rise and shine. Personally, it brings me immense joy and pride to witness the daughters of our state stepping forward and making a name for themselves across the country through their talent and hard work," he added.

The opening match between Bundelkhand Bulls Women and Bhopal Wolves Women witnessed an exciting start before rain interrupted proceedings. Bundelkhand Bulls posted 109/8 in their innings, with Priyanka Koushal leading the charge with an impressive 4-wicket haul. In response, Bhopal Wolves reached 25/1 before rain forced the game to be called off.

The rescheduled match between Bundelkhand Bulls Women and Bhopal Wolves Women will be played on a date to be announced soon. On June 20, Bundelkhand Bulls Women will take on Chambal Ghariyals Women, followed by the clash between Chambal Ghariyals Women and Bhopal Wolves Women on June 21.

The League will conclude with the final on June 24, where the top two teams will battle it out for the inaugural title.

The league features three teams: Bundelkhand Bulls Women, Bhopal Wolves Women, and Chambal Ghariyals Women, and aims to serve as a platform for nurturing local talent and promoting women's participation in sports across the state.

