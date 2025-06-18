‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Ahead of India U-19’s tour to England, senior India batter Rohit Sharma gifted a signed bat to young Mumbai sensation Ayush Mhatre, who will be leading the U-19s on this important tour.

Mhatre, who rose to prominence with a stellar campaign for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, is set to lead the Indian U-19 side during their upcoming England tour, which includes five Youth ODIs and two multi-day games from June 24 to July 23.

Ahead of departure, the 19-year-old posted a heartfelt image on Instagram, beaming beside Rohit, proudly holding the gifted bat.

"A bat, a blessing, and a memory of a lifetime. Thank you, Rohit da," Mhatre wrote, encapsulating the emotion of the moment.

The bond between the two Mumbaikars had already been cemented earlier this year when Mhatre shared the dressing room with Rohit during a Ranji Trophy clash between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir. Rohit, making a rare domestic appearance, had replaced Mhatre in the playing XI. Yet for the teenager, the experience was nothing short of a dream come true.

"Started playing cricket by watching him bat on television, to sharing a dressing room with my idol — it was such an unreal moment. Lots of learning to take forward," Mhatre reflected.

With Rohit currently taking a break from cricket following his retirement from Test matches, the baton seems to be passing in more ways than one. While he prepares for his next assignment — a white-ball tour to Australia — young leaders like Mhatre are poised to carry India’s legacy forward.

Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the Indian senior men's team's tour of England, which will start with the first Test at Leeds on Friday. He will continue to play ODIs. Shubman Gill is leading the Indian team in the five-match Test series with Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

