9th National Pickleball Championship to be held from Sep 26 in Jammu 

Jammu, Sep 10 (IANS) The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is set to host its 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu City from September 26 to 28, bringing together around 300 players from more than 22 states.

This marks the first time that the rapidly growing racquet sport will be featured on such a major national stage in Jammu, reinforcing the city’s potential as an emerging sports hub.

Since 2013, the AIPA has successfully hosted eight national-level championships in cities including Panipat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, steadily building a legacy of inclusivity, competition, and national pride.

By bringing the championship to Jammu, AIPA not only showcases the city’s evolving sports infrastructure but also hopes to inspire a new generation of athletes in the region.

"Pickleball has become a movement across India, uniting people of all ages and regions. Hosting this championship in Jammu is a proud moment for us as it opens new horizons for the sport. We are confident this event will ignite passion among young athletes and help Jammu emerge as an important center for emerging sports in India," Arvind Prabhoo, president of AIPA said.

Puneet Chopra, president of the Jammu Pickleball Association, added: "It is an honour for Jammu to host a national championship of this scale. This event not only highlights our city’s growing sports culture but also provides a platform for local players and enthusiasts to witness the rise of pickleball firsthand. We look forward to welcoming athletes from across the country and showcasing the incredible spirit of Jammu."

AIPA has recently challenged the Ministry of Sports’ decision to recognise a newly formed six-month-old federation while sidelining AIPA’s 18-year journey and contributions. A petition on the matter has been filed with the Delhi High Court, where proceedings have concluded and judgment has been reserved.

AIPA remains hopeful of a fair resolution, ensuring that the sport’s future in India is guided by experience, integrity, and athletes’ best interests.

--IANS

bc/