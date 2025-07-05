90-meter throw seemed possible, but conditions weren’t ideal: Neeraj Chopra after NC Classic win

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra was pleased but reflective after securing victory at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic. While satisfied with the overall outcome, the reigning world champion admitted that his technique was not at its best and the conditions were less than ideal — factors that, he believed, prevented him from achieving a 90-meter throw.

Neeraj Chopra dominated the NC Classic 2025, winning the event named in his honour in breezy weather at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The 27-year-old logged a winning throw of 86.18 meters, which came on his third attempt.

"I felt like I should have definitely crossed 88 meters. The way I was feeling, even a 90-meter throw seemed possible. But the conditions weren’t ideal. My run-up wasn’t great today, and my technique was also not at its best — yet, despite that, I managed a good mark, so I’m quite happy," Chopra told IANS.

Earlier, speaking at the press conference, Neeraj admitted, "Technically, I made a mistake at the start — my first throw was a foul, and I was veering to the left. My coach advised me to throw straight. There was a minor technical issue, but overall, it went well. I felt I could have thrown better, but I'm happy to have won the first edition. My biggest goal was to make this competition a success."

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, co-organised by Neeraj himself and Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics, was originally slated to take place Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Haryana but it was shifted to the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru due to issues with the floodlight at the earlier venue.

"The support here was really good. Initially, the plan was to host the event in Haryana, but due to technical issues with the lighting and stadium there, we shifted it. The stadium in Bengaluru was excellent, and I’ve been here several times before as well.

"Wherever we host the event in India... This time it was Bengaluru. We will try to organise it even better next time, whether it’s in Delhi, Haryana... I was really happy with the kind of public support we got. We will definitely try to host the next NC Classic in Haryana," Neeraj said to IANS, when asked if the next edition can be hosted in Haryana.

Neeraj, who took on the dual responsibilities of organiser and competitor, reflected on the days leading up to the competition, saying, "The last few days were quite challenging for me. It felt a bit strange to compete in an event that carries my name. But I'm happy that I get to keep the medal and trophy from the first edition at home."

