80th Western India Squash Tournament to commence on Wednesday

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) The Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Monday announced the dates for the 80th CCI Western India Squash Tournament, India’s oldest and longest-running squash competition, which began in 1943. The tournament will be played from December 17 to 21, 2025, across the iconic glass-backed courts of the CCI, Mumbai.

Organised under the auspices of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and the Maharashtra Squash Racquets Association (MSRA), this year’s edition continues the club’s proud legacy of nurturing champions under the banner “CCI Squash – Home of Champions.”

The CCI Western India Squash Tournament has been a defining platform for generations of Indian squash talent. From early stalwarts like S. D. Bilimoria and Rajkumar Narpat Singh, to legendary champions Bhuwaneswari Kumari, Meherwan Daruwala, Adrian Ezra, and modern-day international stars such as Sourav Ghoshal, Joshna Chinappa, Siddharth Suchde, and Mahesh Mangaonkar, this tournament has mirrored the evolution of Indian squash.

The rise of multiple Indian players in the PSA World Top 100, including Sourav Ghoshal’s and Joshna Chinappa’s historic surge into the Top 10, underlines the event’s impact on India’s professional squash ecosystem, particularly its role in advancing world-class women athletes.

Darius Pandole, Championship Director & Vice-Chairperson, CCI Squash Sub-Committee: “This is not just a tournament, it is a living heritage of Indian squash. To celebrate the 80th edition is a privilege for all of us at CCI.

Set to make an appearance at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, the sport of squash is on a high in the country with a lot of success in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships and Professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit. On Sunday, the country won the team title in the Squash World Cup in Chennai.

Tournament Details

* Dates: December 17–21, 2025

* Venue: CCI Squash Courts, Mumbai, India

* Courts: 6 fully equipped glass-backed courts

* Format (Juniors): Knockout rounds with playoffs for Top 8

* Age Categories: BU11, GU11, BU13, GU13, BU17, GU17, BU19, GU19, Men, Women, WO35, Pro-coach, MO35, MO40, MO50, MO55, MO60, MO65.

--IANS

hs/bsk/