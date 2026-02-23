72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The 72nd Senior Nationals Men’s Kabaddi Championship 2026 is scheduled to be held at the Sama Indoor Complex in Vadodara, from February 24 to 27. It will feature 31 teams from across India, with approximately 400 players competing fiercely for the championship title.

The tournament, organized by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), will showcase a blend of experienced players and emerging talents. Participants who excelled in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 will also be competing.

Key players to watch include the top three raiders from PKL Season 12: Ayan Lohchab (Haryana), with 316 raid points; Devank Dalal, with 271; and Bharat Hooda (Services), who scored 230. Ashu Malik, who guided Dabang Delhi to victory last season, will now represent Railways. Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal will continue to lead Uttar Pradesh.

The tournament will highlight emerging talents like Deepak Sankar from Tamil Nadu, who scored 64 tackle points for the Bengaluru Bulls and was named the New Young Player of the Season in PKL 12. Maharashtra’s representation includes Puneri Paltan raider Aditya Shinde, who achieved 159 raid points, featuring five super raids. Haryana’s defender Nitesh Kumar, a rising star with 65 tackle points and five High 5s, will also compete, along with promising players Anil from Himachal Pradesh and Uday Parte from Madhya Pradesh.

Defending champions Services, with a star-studded team including Devank Dalal, Naveen Kumar, Bharat Hooda, Ankit Jaglan, and Jaideep Dahiya, aim to defend their title in the upcoming tournament. Railways, Haryana, and Maharashtra, each supported by strong squads, are expected to provide significant competition, promising a highly competitive event. This tournament will also act as an important platform for both top and emerging players, where consistent performance can lead to selection for national camps, the Indian team, and professional leagues.

The Senior Nationals is jointly organised by the Gujarat Kabaddi Association and the Vadodara Kabaddi Association. Collaborating closely with AKFI, these associations have made thorough arrangements for athletes, officials, and teams, further strengthening Gujarat’s reputation as a prominent host for major sporting events.

