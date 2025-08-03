5th Test: Siraj may now be remembered for the catch that wasn't taken, says Hussain

London, Aug 3 (IANS) Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that, despite doing all the good things with the ball in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Mohammed Siraj might now just be remembered for the missed catch of Harry Brook on the fourth day of the fifth Test at The Oval.

On the first ball of the 35th over, Brook had a big reprieve on 19 when Siraj, who came back on the field after a short break, attempted to take the catch in the deep off Prasidh. But in the process of taking it, the pacer stepped on the boundary cushion to concede a six.

It proved to be a costly miss for India as Brook went on to hit a blazing 111, his tenth Test century, which has put England on the verge of completing a 3-1 series win. "Siraj has done so much in the series - leading wicket-taker, all his heart and passion - but may be remembered for the catch that wasn't (taken when Brook was on 19)."

"That is the game, I'm afraid, and that was a game-changing moment. If Brook goes there, England may be in a bit of bother. Does Siraj have anything left now? That light on the petrol gauge is on," said Hussain on Sky Sports’ broadcast during tea break on day four.

He also lavished rich praise on Brook, hitting a century in the run chase of 374. "He got his tempo spot-on, which allowed Root to go at his own pace at the other end. Brook has power but also beautiful speed with his hands, getting through the ball. He pounces on anything wide."

"He has 10 hundreds in 50 innings, which is just incredible, and he has a huge future because he has a hunger for runs. "I can't see him fading away and getting just 30s or 40s because he loves batting," he said.

Joe Root has also played his shots to be unbeaten on 98 and now looks set to complete his hundred and the run chase for England. "Root has played in a Root way, barely playing a shot in anger and just stroking the ball."

"I don't know if I have ever seen him play the cover drive as well as he has today, which is a big statement because he cover drives so well. While he is there, England will feel comfortable," added Hussain.

Asked if there’s any hope for India to script a miraculous win, former England captain Michael Atherton felt their never-give-up attitude might help them.

"I think this is done (and that England will win), but given how this extraordinary series has gone, you wouldn't put your mortgage on it. That thrilling counterattack from Brook, plus the fact Root is still there, has shifted the momentum in England's favour."

"You never give up in a Test match, and we have seen enough of this India team to know they will not quit, they will keep fighting. Every time they have looked down and out in this series, they have taken games deep, so don't rule out an early wicket. But England have the game in the palm of their hand," he said.

--IANS

nr/bsk/