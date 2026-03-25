5th T20I: Amelia’s century powers NZ to 4-1 series win over SA

Christchurch, March 25 (IANS) A brilliant all-round display, led by Amelia Kerr’s 105-run knock and a two-wicket haul, guided New Zealand to a commanding 92-run victory over South Africa in the fifth WT20I here at Hagley Oval, sealing the five-game series 4-1.

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Batting first, riding on Amelia's 105 off 55, the hosts posted 194/6 in their allotted 20 overs, their fourth-highest team total. In response, the Proteas were restricted to 102/9 in front of sensational New Zealand bowling, suffering their third-worst loss in T20Is (by runs).

Opting to bat first, New Zealand were powered by a sensational innings from Kerr, who struck 105 off just 55 balls. Her knock, laced with 19 fours and a six, formed the backbone of the innings and ensured the hosts maintained a high scoring rate throughout.

She found support from Georgia Plimmer (27) and Brooke Halliday (26), while late contributions from Maddy Green and others helped push the total close to the 200-run mark. Despite picking up three wickets, Ayabonga Khaka could not prevent New Zealand from finishing strongly.

In reply, South Africa’s chase never gained momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. The visitors were reduced to 40/4 inside the powerplay, putting them firmly on the back foot.

Annerie Dercksen top-scored with 23, while Sune Luus (13) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) failed to convert their starts. The lack of substantial partnerships hurt South Africa, as they struggled to cope with New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack.

Kerr capped off an outstanding outing by claiming two wickets, while Sophie Devine also struck twice to dent the middle order. Lea Tahuhu and Flora Devonshire chipped in with crucial breakthroughs as New Zealand maintained control throughout the innings.

South Africa eventually limped to 102/9 in 20 overs, falling well short of the target as New Zealand completed a comprehensive victory.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 194/6 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 105, Georgia Plimmer 27; Ayabonga Khaka 3-32, Tumi Sekhukhune 3-32) beat South Africa 102/9 in 20 overs (Annerie Dercksen 23, Sune Luus 13; Lea Tahuhu 3-26, Amelia Kerr 2-6) by 92 runs.

--IANS

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