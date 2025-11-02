46th Edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' highlights connection between fitness and environment

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The 46th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, called ‘Pedal for Clean Air’, became a strong rally for both fitness and environmental awareness today as nearly 500 citizens cycled through the streets of New Delhi and thousands more took part from over 10,000 locations across the country.

The Central Pollution Control Board, the Centre for Science and Environment, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports collaborate to promote clean air and healthy living.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat, this week’s edition featured special participation from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), emphasising that “Clean Air, Fit Body” should be India’s shared goal.

At Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, about 500 participants, including athletes, students, and fitness fans, joined the morning cycling rally. The event featured gymnasts Sneha Tariyal, an international medalist at the Asian Championships, and Priyanshu Nath Thakur, a sub-junior national gold medalist, alongside Olympian gymnastics coach Lakhan Sharma.

CSE Director-General Sunita Narain, present at the event in Delhi, highlighted the strong link between physical fitness and environmental health. “Our air has to be clean, and in the same way our health will improve,” she said. “The Sports Ministry’s and SAI’s Fit India initiatives go hand in hand with cleanliness of the environment. Our lungs will be healthy if the air is clean. Cycling is very essential because it is the biggest mechanism to combat pollution.”

Reflecting on her message, 15-year-old gymnast Priyanshu Nath Thakur stated, “We are all looking for fresh air. Cycling keeps our body and mind healthy and strong.”

Beyond Delhi, Fit India Sundays on Cycle events took place simultaneously across the country, including locations such as SAI STC Kargil, SAI Lucknow, SAI Rohtak, STC Mastuana Sahib, STC Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), STC Golaghat, NCOE Jagatpur, STC Cuttack, and SAI Guwahati.

What began in December 2024 with around 500 participants in Delhi and 1,000 locations across the country has now evolved into a vibrant public movement that attracts over 50,000 people weekly from 6,000 locations. The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has involved more than 14.5 lakh citizens across 1.25 lakh locations so far, developing into a nationwide campaign for fitness, sustainability, and social harmony.

Olympic gymnastics coach Lakhan Sharma provided insights into the development of the movement over the years. “This is a great initiative which is completing close to a year now. So many people have joined us across the length and breadth of the country in all these months, and we must keep expanding it further.”

Gymnast Sneha Tariyal highlighted that cycling offers benefits to all, no matter their age or profession. “Old to young, everyone is here to cycle. It keeps you healthy and helps combat pollution. I see cyclists training daily at the IG Stadium where I train and it gives them great physique and strength. Even normal people should cycle, run, and stay fit to inspire others.”

The significance of Fit India Sundays on the Cycle was highlighted in the 117th episode of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. He praised how people from various backgrounds come together every Sunday to promote health, happiness, and unity through fitness. This movement is supported weekly by over 3,500 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs, which form the core of this citizen-driven fitness initiative, ensuring that thousands across India participate in cycling and health celebrations each Sunday.

Under the guidance of the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, the initiative has evolved into a genuine Jan Andolan for fitness, engaging new groups and communities every week. Participants have ranged from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Doctors, Teachers, Government Employees, Schoolchildren, Members of Parliament/Legislative Assemblies, public representatives, Lawyers, Postmen, Healthcare Workers, Safai Senanis, State Police Forces, to Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs).

These diverse groups, representing various professions and generations, have expanded the campaign’s reach across every part of the country, transforming local streets and parks into vibrant hubs of energy and camaraderie.

