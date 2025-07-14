3rd Test: Pant just needs to be himself in India’s chase at Lord’s, says Shastri

London, July 14 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s natural style of batting is key to India completing the chase of 135 on day five of the third Test at Lord’s.

Pant hit a typically stroke-filled 74 in the first innings, despite sustaining a left index finger injury while on keeping duties. With India set to resume day five from 58/4 in 17.4 overs, Pant holds the key for India to knock off the remaining 135 runs and win the Lord’s Test to go 2-1 up in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Ahead of day five’s play, Pant was having a chat with skipper Shubman Gill and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on the dressing room balcony.

"If I was India coach, I would just let Pant go. I wouldn't even have a chat, it will confuse him. He just needs to be himself. If he tries to be someone else today, it's not going to help.

"His computer is working, he is experienced enough, and he has got hundreds all around - he averages close to 45. He knows what to do, he knows the importance of his innings," said Shastri on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Pant had famously hit 89 not out in an epic chase of 328 to help India beat Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in January 2021 for winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.

"I think it's on an even keel. If anything, India have their nose just ahead a little bit but that can all change in half an hour. I think Pant is the key as well as Rahul. Pant is the key because he can take the game out of your hands. If he gets out, then England can control the game. Pant can do what he wants and can shift the balance immediately," added Shastri.

England pacer Brydon Carse, who trapped Shubman Gill and Karun Nair lbw in the final session of day four’s play, said he will be aiming to find swing in the first hour of day five.

"After the first three days, I think everything was slow going and a lot of toil out there. But that last hour and a half yesterday, to pick up those wickets and to go back into the changing room, there was a great feeling of confidence."

"Over the course of the series so far, there have been times I've felt in good rhythm. When I reflect back, those spells have been when I've got the ball swinging. That ball is still only 20 overs old. We've got a good hour of it being hard so hopefully we can get it to swing again."

