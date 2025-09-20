3rd ODI: Smriti hits epic 125 but Australia beat India by 43 runs, win series 2-1 (ld)

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The series decider between India and Australia lived up to its billing, producing a staggering 748 runs - the highest aggregate in a women’s ODI - featuring 99 fours and 12 sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

Both teams had centurions in the run-fest: Beth Mooney smashed a hundred off just 57 balls as Australia posted 412, while Smriti Mandhana went faster, reaching her century in 50 balls - the fastest ever by an Indian women’s batter in ODIs.

Despite Smriti’s blazing 125 and fine half-centuries by Deepti Sharma (72) and Harmanpreet Kaur (52), India fell short by 43 runs as Australia sealed the series 2-1.

India showed great spirit in the chase, led by Smriti’s unforgettable knock, laced with 17 fours and five sixes. But regular wickets proved decisive, with Australia holding their nerve to bowl India out for 369 in 47 overs.

Though India were unsuccessful in their chase, they crossed 300 for the first time while batting second and became the first team to post a 300-plus total against Australia in women’s ODIs.

Smriti began by punching Kim Garth off the back foot for four, then heaving, driving, and pulling Megan Schutt for a hat-trick of boundaries. Though Pratika Rawal fell for 10, edging to gully off Kim, Smriti marched forward by dispatching Ashleigh Gardner down the ground for six, then swatting her over mid-wicket for four.

Smriti took two more fours and a six off Kim, then hit Ashleigh for two boundaries - the last a drive through extra cover - to bring up a sensational fifty in just 23 balls, the fastest by an Indian in the format.

Her efforts drew loud applause from the sizeable crowd, who chanted her name in roaring fashion. Though Harleen Deol pulled straight to deep square leg off Megan and fell for 11, Smriti got a life when Grace Harris dropped a catch at mid-off. India ended the first powerplay at 96/2 - their best-ever score in this phase in ODIs.

With Australia misfiring on lengths and misfielding, Smriti and Harmanpreet hit sublime boundaries. Smriti reached her century in emphatic fashion - getting down on one knee and slog-sweeping Alana King over deep midwicket for six. The crowd erupted as she raised her bat and helmet.

Two overs later, Harmanpreet cut Grace Harris through backward point for four to bring up her fifty in 32 balls, as India threatened to do the impossible. But a break for her knee halted momentum, and the 121-run stand ended when she was trapped lbw by Kim.

Pin-drop silence followed when Smriti top-edged a pull and was caught at deep backward square leg off a loopy full toss from Grace. Despite lusty hits from Deepti and Richa Ghosh, Australia fought back as Richa, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy fell quickly.

Deepti held firm, getting leg-side boundaries to bring up her 15th ODI fifty in 42 balls. She found support in Sneh Rana, who chipped in with boundaries and singles. But the 65-run stand ended when Deepti holed out to deep mid-wicket off Tahlia McGrath, followed by Sneh being stumped off Megan and Renuka holing out to long-on off Kim.

Earlier, Beth Mooney hammered a career-best 138 off 75 balls to propel Australia to their joint-highest score in women’s ODIs. On a sweltering afternoon, Australia capitalised on a flat pitch, short boundaries, quick outfield, and a sloppy Indian fielding and bowling display.

It was the seventh instance of a women’s team breaching 400 in ODIs, with India’s lapses - three dropped catches and multiple misfields - contributing heavily. Alyssa Healy set the tone with a brisk 30, laced with seven boundaries, before falling to Kranti Goud for the third time in the series.

Georgia Voll (81) and Ellyse Perry (68) then took over, combining backfoot shots finesse with clean hitting. Georgia was handed three reprieves and made full use of them to notch her maiden ODI fifty against India, laced with 14 boundaries, while Ellyse hit seven fours and two sixes in her knock.

Beth’s arrival ensured momentum never dipped. She found gaps at will, used the crease expertly, and stitched two vital partnerships - 106 off 72 balls with Ellyse and 82 off 46 with Ashleigh Gardner (39).

She toyed with the Indian bowling attack, hitting 23 fours and a six in her fourth ODI hundred, as Australia posted the highest total in women’s ODIs against India. For India, it was a punishing day - the bowling lacked ideas and fielding was sloppy.

Though India got all ten Australian wickets, most breakthroughs came after the top five had inflicted damage. Opting to bat first, Alyssa and Georgia were aggressive from the outset - clipping, driving, and flat-batting against Kranti and Renuka Singh Thakur.

After pulling Kranti for four, India’s deep square leg move paid off when Alyssa hit straight to mid-on off the young pacer. Ellyse got going with a pick-up pull to the rope, while Georgia followed with a deft late cut for four and was handed a reprieve when Richa Ghosh spilt a diving chance.

Misfields continued to gift boundaries to Georgia and Ellyse, as Australia ended the powerplay at 77/1 - their highest in this phase since 2019. India’s inability to grab close chances persisted, with Georgia given another life on 36 when Radha failed to hold on off Sneh’s bowling.

Georgia then dispatched Arundhati’s overpitched deliveries for boundaries and brought up her fifty off 43 balls. India’s alternating lengths allowed Georgia and Ellyse to keep the scoreboard ticking with crisp backfoot play, especially pulls and late cuts, helping the duo to carve boundaries with ease.

After Ellyse lofted Sneh for six over long-on, India broke the 107-run stand when Georgia top-edged a sweep to short fine leg off Sneh. Beth then joined Ellyse and kept the tempo high - hitting Deepti for two boundaries, swinging a Radha full toss for four, and scooping plus dabbing Renuka for two more fours.

Ellyse reached her fifty in 55 balls by slicing Radha for four, while Beth’s came off just 31 balls. The duo added six more boundaries before Ellyse holed out to Kranti, who took a brilliant diving catch at long-on off Arundhati.

Beth dominated, capitalising on poor lengths to bring up her century in 57 balls with a pulled four off a no-ball. After Ashleigh fell to Renuka, Beth added five more boundaries before India triggered a late collapse - she, Tahlia McGrath, and Grace Harris fell in quick succession in the 45th over.

Late boundaries from Alana King and Georgia Wareham pushed Australia past 400, and the visitors held their nerve in the face of a rampaging Smriti to seal the series and gain a timely boost ahead of their Women’s ODI World Cup title defence.

Brief scores:

Australia 412 all out in 47.5 overs (Beth Mooney 138, Georgia Voll 81; Arundhati Reddy 3-86, Deepti Sharma 2-75) beat India 369 all out in 47 overs (Smriti Mandhana 125, Deepti Sharma 72; Kim Garth 3-69, Megan Schutt 2-53) by 43 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/