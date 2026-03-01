3rd ODI: Healy, Mooney fire Australia Women to massive 409/7 against India

Hobart, Mar 1 (IANS) Skipper Alyssa Healy played a magnificent knock of 158 runs, while Beth Mooney remained unbeaten at 106 as Australia Women posted 409/7 in 50 overs against India in the third ODI of the multi-format series here at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

Coming to bat, Australia's captain Healy came to open the innings for the final time in the ODI. She received a guard of honour from the Indian side.

Australia started carefully, scoring 27 runs in the first five overs. India got their first breakthrough when Kashvee Gautam dismissed Phoebe Litchfield for 14 off 20 balls. The early wicket did not slow Healy down. She hit three boundaries in the next over off Renuka Singh Thakur.

On the other end, Georgia Voll (62 off 52) also played attacking shots from the start. She reached her fifty in 42 balls and added 104 runs with Healy for the second wicket, putting the Indian team under pressure. The deadlly partnership came to an end in the 22nd over when Voll edged Sneh Rana and was caught at long-on by Harleen Deol.

Healy brought up her half-century in 49 balls and then increased her scoring rate. She completed her century in 76 balls in her farewell ODI and added 58 more runs off the next 22 balls. Her scintillating innings ended in the 37th over after scoring 158 off 98 balls, including 27 fours and two sixes.

After Healy’s dismissal, Mooney guided the team towards a big total. She reached her fifty in 54 balls as Australia moved to 305/3 at the end of 40 overs.

India fought back in the final ten overs, taking the wickets of Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath and Georgia Wareham within six overs.

Despite losing wickets at the other end, Mooney continued to attack. She completed her hundred in 82 balls and stayed unbeaten on 106 as Australia crossed the 400-run mark. Her innings included ten fours and one six.

Rana and Shree Charani took two wickets each for India, while Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam and Deepti Sharma picked up one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Australia Women 409/7 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 158*, Beth Mooney 106, Georgia Voll 62; Sneh Rana 2-66, Shree Charani 2-106) against India Women

--IANS

