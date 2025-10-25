3rd ODI: Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit and Kohli shine in Sydney

Sydney, Oct 25 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill described his side’s nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground as a ‘near-perfect game’, thanks to the team’s bowling effort and the clinical chase led by Rohit Sharma’s 121 not out and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 74 in Sydney on Saturday.

“We had a near-perfect game. Pulled things back in the middle overs. Chase was pleasing to see. Our spinners, contained in the middle and pacers, took key wickets. Harshit has bowled fast in the middle overs; we need that quality. Rohit and Kohli have done it for so many years. Delight to watch. Special win (first as ODI captain) on a special ground,” Gill said after the match ended.

Rohit, who was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series, reflected on the challenge of playing in Australia and the importance of passing on his rich experiences to younger players.

“You expect tough conditions in Australia. Quality bowlers. Gotta understand things and try your best. Haven't played for a long time, good prep, and was slightly confident coming in. We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives. Young side, there will be a lot of learning for them.”

“When I came into the squad, I remember how seniors helped us; it's now our job to do the same. Never easy playing in Australia, just abroad. We need to share our experience and help them create game plans. I still go back to basics in Australia, all these years later. It's something I need to pass on.”

Asked about his fondness towards playing in Australia, Rohit said, “I love playing in Australia in general. I've had a decent memory in SCG - great pitch, ground, and crowd. I love doing what I do and hope to continue to do that.”

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh praised the batting masterclasses dished out by Rohit and Kohli, while highlighting the positives for his young squad in a 2-1 series win. “We have seen Rohit and Virat do that for the last 10 years for a lot of teams. We needed one more partnership towards the back end, awesome learning for our young guys. India were too good.”

“A lot of learning for us. India are the number one team in the world, so to get the job done in the first two games is something that we can be really proud of as a team and as we keep moving forward. I'm really proud of the whole team,” he said.

