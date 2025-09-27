2W National Drag Racing: Muddappa claims triple crown, Pawshe tops in premier category

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Defending champion Hemanth Muddappa underlined his dominance once again, starting the new season with three wins from four starts in the opening round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship, powered by Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation, at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.

The Bengaluru ace picked up victories in the Super Sport 4-stroke 551–850cc, 851–1050cc, and 1051–1650cc categories, extending his supremacy in the classes where he already holds National titles.

The day also belonged to a set of fresh and hungry challengers. Mumbai businessman Hanuman Pawshe made an instant impact by winning the premier Unrestricted Super Sport category on debut, clocking a blistering 8.055 seconds. The 38-year-old, who turns a year older on Monday, called the victory “the perfect early birthday gift.” Beating former champion and teammate Alimon Saidalvi in a nail-biting contest, Pawshe was also crowned the Fastest Rider of Round 1.

“It was my first outing in the drag nationals, and to walk away with the win against such strong names is a dream,” Pawshe said.

There was plenty of joy for Mumbai as well, with Shahrukh Khan of Mantra Racing bagging a double by clinching both the 361–550cc single and twin-cylinder classes in the Indian bike segment. His consistent pace earned him the award for the Fastest Rider of the Day among Indian machines.

Bengaluru’s Syed Imran, representing Fast Track Racing India, was another standout. The youngster picked up two victories in the 2-stroke categories (up to 130cc and 131–165cc). The performance also helped his team bag honours, with Syed Mateen being adjudged the Best Tuner of the opening round.

Among the women, debutant MS Lapis Lazuli from Nagercoil made a strong start by winning the girls’ Super Stock (65cc) race ahead of Hyderabad’s Shanti Chandra.

Round 2 of the championship is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

Round results (Provisional – all 4-Stroke unless mentioned):

Unrestricted (Super Sport): 1. Hanuman Pawshe (Mumbai, Fast Track Racing India) (08.055 secs); 2. Alimon (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (08.232s); 3. Niranjan R Kumar (Bengaluru, pvt) (08.235s).

1051cc - 1650cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.202s); 2. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (08.275s); 3. HV Sumanth (Bengaluru, Pvt) (09.061s).

851cc - 1050cc (SS): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.173s); 2. Niranjan R Kumar (Bengaluru, pvt) (08.267s); 3. Hanuman Pawshe (Mumbai, Fast Track Racing India) (08.447s).

551cc - 850cc (SS): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.471s); 2. Adithya Acharya (Bengaluru, pvt.) (09.356).

Girls (Super Stock Up to 165cc): 1. MS Lapis Lazuli (Nagarcoil, Team C2 Racing) (16.629s); 2. Shanti Chandra (Hyderabad, Team C2 Racing) (17.122s).

361cc - 550cc Single Cylinder (SS Indian): 1. Shahrukh Khan (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (12.672s); 2. Abhishekk Shinde (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing India) (12.846s); 3. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing India) (12.944s).

361cc - 550cc Twin Cylinder (SS Indian): 1. Shahrukh Khan (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (11.821s); 2. Jason D’Souza (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (12.052s); 3. Abhishek Shinde (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing India) (12.976s).

166cc - 225cc (SS): 1. Ali Hussain (Mumbai, pvt) (13.656s); 2. Govardhan R (Chennai, Team 99 Racing) (13.983s); 3. Prasanth K (Chennai, Team 99 Racing) (14.063).

Up to 165cc (SS Indian): 1. Abdul Shaikh (Mumbai, pvt) (14.332s); 2. Madhan Kumar R (Chennai, ACCSYS India Rockers Racing team) (14.345s); 3. Prasanth K (Chennai, Team 99 Racing) (14.483s).

2-Stroke 131cc - 165cc (SS): 1. Syed Imran (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (13.130s); 2. Farvez Ali (Bengaluru, Pvt) (13.381s); 3. Mohammed Touheed (Bengaluru, pvt) (13.448s).

2S Up to 130cc (SS): 1. Syed Imran (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing India) (13.543s); 2. Shahrukh Khan (Mumbai, Pvt) (13.708s); 3. Balasubramanian (Chrompet, Chennai, pvt) (14.072s).

--IANS

bsk/