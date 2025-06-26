2nd Test: Nissanka, Chandimal help Sri Lanka edge ahead with 43-run lead vs Bangladesh

Colombo, June 26 (IANS) A sublime unbeaten 146 by opener Pathum Nissanka and his crucial 194-run second-wicket stand with Dinesh Chandimal (93) helped Sri Lanka finish Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh in firm control, reaching stumps on 290 for 2 for a lead of 43 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground here on Thursday.

Nissanka scored a hundred in his second successive match after compiling a brilliant 187 in the first innings of the drawn Test of the series at Galle.

It was a dominant batting display on a surface that had caused plenty of problems for Bangladesh just a day earlier, as Sri Lanka outclassed the visitors in every department.

Earlier in the day, the hosts wrapped up Bangladesh’s first innings swiftly, picking up the final two wickets within the first hour. Sonal Dinusha and Asitha Fernando ended with three wickets each, executing a well-planned short-ball strategy that accounted for both tailenders. Taijul Islam had impressed briefly with a gutsy 33, but the innings folded for 247.

In reply, Sri Lanka got off to a rollicking start. Nissanka began with a confident punch to the boundary off his very first ball, setting the tone for an innings of positive intent. He and debutant Lahiru Udara added 88 for the opening stand, with Udara contributing 40 before being trapped lbw by Taijul Islam just after lunch.

That brought Chandimal to the crease, and together with Nissanka, he steadily built one of Sri Lanka’s most commanding partnerships in recent memory. The pair mixed caution with aggression, especially punishing anything loose. While Bangladesh's spinners enjoyed brief periods of control, particularly after tea, the Lankan batters resisted temptation and bided their time.

Nissanka, who took blows on the helmet during a sustained bouncer barrage, displayed immense composure, showcasing both grit and class in his innings. His calculated stroke play — including 18 boundaries — ensured Sri Lanka kept the scoreboard ticking even during quieter phases. Chandimal supported him brilliantly before falling for 93, attempting a reverse sweep off Nayeem Hasan late in the day, falling agonisingly short of a 17th Test century.

Bangladesh’s bowlers struggled for consistency, with seamers Ebadot Hossain and Nahid Rana leaking runs and lacking the discipline shown by Sri Lanka’s attack. Nayeem Hasan, though eventually breaking the crucial stand, was often too short or too full and went for 45 in his 43 balls to the set batters.

As the light faded, nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya joined Nissanka and saw off the final few overs, surviving a tense lbw review in the process. At stumps, Sri Lanka stood tall at 290 for 2, fully in control and poised to extend their lead on Day 3.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 247 all out in 79.3 overs (Shadman Islam 46, Litton Das 34; Sonal Dinusha 3-22, Asith Fernando 3-51) trail Sri Lanka 290/2 in 78 overs (Pathum Nissanka 146 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 93; Ebadot Hossain 1-33, Nayeem Hasan 1-45) lead by 43 runs.

--IANS

hs/bsk/