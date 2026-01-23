2nd T20I: Runs in domestic circuit helped me score here as well, says Ishan Kishan after helping India win

Raipur, Jan 23 (IANS) After playing a match-winning knock of 76 in 32 deliveries, Player of the Match Ishan Kishan underlined how scoring runs in domestic cricket helped answer his own doubts, rebuild confidence, and carry momentum into the international arena in the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday.

Read More

India successfully chased down the target of 209 with seven wickets and with 28 balls remaining to record the second-highest successful chase in the hosts' T20I history. The emphatic finish was also the biggest win by balls remaining for a full member nation while chasing a target of over 200. It surpassed Pakistan’s 24-ball victory against New Zealand in Auckland in 2025 and Australia’s 23-ball win over West Indies in Basseterre that same year.

He explained that chasing a big total required calm decision-making, stressing the importance of watching the ball closely, avoiding unnecessary risks, and making the most of the powerplay.

"I was focusing more on what I need to do and be in a good headspace for this game. Sometimes, you are batting well, and you just have to be in a good headspace. You just try to look at the ball and play good shots. We were looking to not take any risks, not go cross-batted. When you are chasing 200-plus, you need runs in the powerplay as well," Kishan said after the match.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav put up 122 runs in a mere 48 balls for the third wicket, suddenly turning what had looked like a tough chase into an easy stroll. Kishan inflicted the majority of the damage with his aggression early on and had 76 from 32 balls - including a 21-ball fifty - when he got out mis-hitting Ish Sodhi for a catch off his own bowling. By that time, damage had already been done.

"Depends on how you are batting. I felt good in the middle. I backed myself and had a feeling that if I connected with good shots, I would make it happen for the team."

The blistering knock of 76 comes on the heels of a good domestic season in 2025. During the SMAT campaign, Kishan topped the charts with 517 runs and played a decisive role in the final against Haryana, where he struck a blistering century. His hundred came off just 45 balls, making him only the second player to score a ton in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final and registering as the third-fastest century in a men’s T20 final. With five centuries in the tournament, he now shares the record for most hundreds in SMAT history with Abhishek Sharma.

He also scored the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket, falling just one ball short of the national record set earlier the same day by Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani, who reached the milestone in 32 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh.

"I don't know about that. Yeah, I was just looking to score runs. Sometimes, it is important to do it for yourself. So you can answer your questions about how you are batting. If you are capable of playing for India, that's why it was very important for me to score runs in domestic cricket. Good part is we won the trophy as well. Batting here, taking the same confidence. So it was a pretty good day for me as well.

Reflecting on his time out, Kishan revealed a moment of self-belief, saying he trusted his ability to bat deep and play impactful innings, and only needed runs to reaffirm that belief.

"Nothing, I just asked myself one question. Can I do it again or not? I had a clear answer in my head. I feel I can bat throughout the innings and play good shots. I just needed to run somewhere to answer my questions. I was just looking to get runs, and even if I get out, I was looking to play well."

--IANS

hs/bsk/