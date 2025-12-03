2nd ODI: Not a tough loss to swallow due to dew and difficulty to bowl in second innings, says Rahul

Raipur, Dec 3 (IANS) India captain K.L. Rahul said the four-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second ODI is not too difficult to swallow due to heavy dew making bowling difficult in the second innings. At the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday, India posted 358/5, thanks to centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli, apart from Rahul hitting an unbeaten 66.

But South Africa chased it down with four balls to spare, thanks to Aiden Markram’s 110, followed by Matthew Breetzke’s fluent 68 and Dewald Brevis’ enterprising 54.

“Not really. Considering how much dew there is and how difficult it is to bowl in the second innings, the umpires have been nice enough to change the ball. Toss plays a huge role, and I am kicking myself for losing the toss (with laughter),” said Rahul at the conclusion of the game.

At the same time, Rahul thought the bowlers and fielders could have been much better. “There are always things we could have done better. With the bat, I know that 350 looks good, but that has been the chat in the dressing room even after the last game about how we can get the extra 20-25 runs to give bowlers a cushion with the wet ball,” he said.

Speaking about the 195-run partnership between Gaikwad and Kohli, Rahul said, “It was beautiful to watch Rutu and the way he batted. Virat, we have seen him do it 55 times, or 53. He just goes about doing his job. It was beautiful watching Rutu bat, the way he picked up the tempo after reaching his fifty. The tempo that he batted is what gave us that extra 20 runs; the lower order could have contributed more.”

Rahul was slotted to bat at six, but came out at five, and he signed off by explaining the rationale behind it. “Today is the first time that I've been slotted at 6 and walked in at 5. Otherwise, it's always a decision before the game.”

“But the way the partnership was going on, they set the tempo, so GG bhai and I felt that would be the right time for me to walk in and keep the tempo going. I got a fifty in the last game, so someone who is high on confidence was probably the right person to walk in. We decided when we got past the 30-35 over mark."

--IANS

