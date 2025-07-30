24th IPCA World Chess Championship wraps up with global participation in Goa

Panaji, July 30 (IANS) The 24 World IPCA Individual Chess Championship 2025 concluded successfully in Goa, bringing together talented players with disabilities from across the globe. The event was jointly organised by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities, and the Organising Committee of the 24th IPCA World Chess Championship.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant personally awarded the top three winners in the Men’s, Women’s, and Wheelchair categories with gold, silver, and bronze medals. In the Men’s category, Armenia claimed the first position, followed by Poland and Tajikistan. In the Women’s category, Russia secured the top spot, with Poland in second and India proudly in third.

Speaking at the event, Sawant congratulated all participants and praised their courage and determination. He said, “It is only because of my love and respect for them that I made time to attend this special ceremony, even during the Assembly session.” He also highlighted the significance of the Purple Festival, which showcases and celebrates the abilities of persons with disabilities across various fields.

The event concluded on a high note with warm applause for all participants. Among the dignitaries present were Minister Subhash Phaldesai, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Guruprasad Pawaskar, and senior officials from the organising departments, marking a proud moment for inclusive sports in Goa.

The tournament brought together over 100 elite competitors from more than 20 countries, including Russia, Israel, Poland, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Germany, South Africa, the UAE, Sri Lanka, and several others. Notable international participants included IM Gurbanov Andrei (Israel), FM Molenda Marcin (Poland), FM Severino Sander (Philippines), IM Obodchuk Andrei (FIDE), FM Vit Vaclav Valenta (Czech Republic), as well as India’s rising stars like CM Samarth Rao and FM Venkata Krishna Karthick, the reigning Asian Para Champion.

The inclusivity extended across men, women, juniors, and girls, with an aggregate team trophy awarded to the top three federations based on medal tallies prioritised by gold, silver, and bronze counts. The tournament offers a total prize fund of USD 15,000.

--IANS

hs/bsk/