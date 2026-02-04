2024 champion Semenistaja highlights growth of Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series while eyeing another title run

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) The champion of the 2024 edition, Darja Semenistaja is back at the 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, this time as one of the leading contenders for the title at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). The Latvian, who lifted the trophy in 2024, is eyeing another deep run in Mumbai after returning to the tournament with greater experience and a different approach.

Read More

With a current ranking of World No. 99 in Women’s Singles, the 23-year-old came into the tournament after recently featuring in the main draw of the Australian Open. With first seed Lulu Sun withdrawing from the tournament, Darja Semenistaja is now the top seed and will be hoping to reclaim the title. She opened her campaign with a composed straight-sets win over Italy’s Diletta Cherubini as she settled into the tournament.

Darja Semenistaja had an amazing campaign in the third edition of L&T Mumbai Open when she claimed her maiden WTA 125 Singles title, beating Australia’s Storm Hunter, a leading Doubles player on the WTA Tour.

Reflecting on her breakthrough title in Mumbai two years ago, Semenistaja described the experience as a defining moment in her career. “It was a very special moment. It was my first WTA 125 title and right away I jumped in the ranking, which gave me opportunities to play bigger tournaments like Indian Wells. Of course, expectations came with that, and I was younger and didn’t really know how to deal with it. But it was an unreal feeling and part of a learning process. Two years later, I finally made it into the top 100.”

Now returning after playing around the globe, the Latvian believes her game has evolved significantly since her title-winning run. “The biggest change is that I’ve become more aggressive as a player. Mentally as well, I’m trying to focus less on rankings and results and more on improving my game. Instead of rushing for points or being afraid of dropping, I have started playing freely.”

Darja Semenistaja also highlighted improvements in the operations and hospitality of the tournament at the MSLTA, when she said, “I think the tournament is improving every year. Compared to two years ago, everything has gotten better, from the practice facilities to the hotel and transportation. MSLTA has done a wonderful job this time.”

--IANS

bc/