1st Test: Williams’ lone-charge in vain as Proteas lead by 216 at stumps on Day 2

Bulawayo, June 29 (IANS) Sean Williams heavily impressed on day 2 of the first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa, at the Queen’s Cricket Ground, with a brilliant 136, scoring more than half of his team’s first innings total, as the Proteas further dominated and now lead by 216 runs at stumps.

South Africa declared their first innings at their overnight score of 418/9, powered by a brilliant

century from 19-year-old Luan Pretorius, who played a memorable knock of 153 runs off 160 balls. Lower down the order, Corbin Bosch also made a significant impact with the bat, scoring a century off 124 deliveries just before stumps were called on Day 1.

With a massive total ahead of them, Zimbabwe got off to the worst possible start as Codi Yusuf struck in his first over on Test debut, and the first over of the game, to send Takudzwanashe Kaitano back to the pavilion.

Yusuf had his second when he found Nick Welch’s outside edge making for a simple catch behind the wickets for wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne.

Brian Bennett was forced to go off the field after being struck on the helmet while attempting a hook shot off the final delivery of the sixth over bowled by South Africa fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, and retired hurt. Zimbabwe Cricket later confirmed he will have no part to play in the remainder of the game. At the time of the incident, Bennett had scored 19 runs off 28 balls, including four boundaries

Sean Williams and skipper Craig Ervine were forced to play a rescue role and put on a 91-run stand before the latter was dismissed by his counter-part, stand-in skipper, Keshav Maharaj.

Maharaj created history by becoming the first Proteas spinner to clinch 200 Test wickets. Maharaj reached the milestone by dismissing his counterpart Ervine via stumping. While Williams kept knocking his way to a brilliant 136, his sixth Test century in an innings laced with 16 boundaries, Wiaan Mulder ran through the Zimbabwe middle and lower order. Wessly Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Tafadzwa Tsiga and Blessing Muzrabani were all dismissed by the all-rounder for scores of 7, 9, 4 and 0 respectively.

Williams departed in the same manner as his skipper, with Maharaj once again playing the architect, as he missed the ball and was promptly stumped by Verreynne. In the end, Zimbabwe could only manage to reach 251/10 and were trailing by 167 runs.

Despite a poor first innings by the Proteas top-order, Tony de Zorzi and Mulder remained unbeaten, after Tanaka Chivanga dismissed Matthew Breetzke for 1, to help the Proteas reach 49/1 at stumps.

Brief Score: South Africa 418/9 & 49/1 (Wiaan Mulder 25* Tony de Zorzi 22*; Tanaka Chivanga 1-18) lead by 216 runs vs Zim 251/10 (Sean Williams 136, Craig Ervine 36; Wiaan Mulder 4-50, Keshav Maharaj 3-70, Codi Yusuf 3-42) at Stumps on Day 2

