1st Test: Stokes' decision at toss was right, bowlers didn’t execute their plans, says Broad

Leeds, June 21 (IANS) Former England fast-bowler Stuart Broad believes skipper Ben Stokes’ decision to bowl first in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series opener against India was the right one and added that it was the bowlers who didn’t execute their plans well on a hot day at Headingley.

On Friday, Stokes chose to bowl first after winning the toss, with Shubman Gill also admitting he was looking to bowl as well if the coin had fallen in his favour. But that decision backfired as India ended day one at 359/3, with Gill making an unbeaten 127, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 101 and Rishabh Pant hitting 65 not out.

"It wasn't as bad as that one (Nasser Hussain's decision to bowl at Brisbane in 2002). I think it was the right decision. We know that this pitch gets better to bat on and it can all still change in the first hour today if England come out and get three wickets - the scoreboard would then look completely different."

"I think when the bowlers went full, they went a bit too full. England's bowlers didn't execute the plans but it doesn't mean they can't today," said Broad on Sky Sports’ broadcast ahead of day two’s play.

Stokes’ decision to bowl first was also influenced by the fact that the previous six Tests on this ground were won by the team that fielded first. Mark Wood, who is recovering from a knee injury, also felt England were below-par with their bowling performance on day one.

"I didn't expect yesterday to be so much dominated by India. I thought there'd be early inroads for England after winning the toss and bowling. The guys at the top, Jaiswal and Rahul, played incredibly well and when England bowled full with swing it seemed to go into the channel. When they straightened the line or dragged their length back it didn't do as much. I felt they were caught in between a little bit."

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes Gill and Pant must maintain their momentum from day one into day two, especially during the crucial first hour. "This is a big knock for him. His only previous hundred away from home was in Bangladesh, conditions probably similar to India, so getting a hundred at Leeds will mean a lot to him."

"The way Pant plays there will be many good days and some bad ones as well but that’s okay - that’s the man. He will win games for you when you think it’s not possible. He is so good to watch and the player Test cricket needs. He changes the rules a bit."

--IANS

nr/