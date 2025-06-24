1st Test: Shardul Thakur’s double-strike revives India after Duckett’s masterclass

Leeds, June 24 (IANS) India clawed their way back into the contest thanks to a game-changing double strike by Shardul Thakur, just as England seemed to be cruising in their record chase of 371, at Tea on Day 5 of the gripping first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Headingley here on Tuesday.

With Shardul (2-28) and Prasidh Krishna (2-69) striking crucial blows, England were 269/4 and required 102 more runs with six wickets in hand, as dark clouds and light rain forced an early tea break on the fifth and final day of the match.

The day began brightly for the hosts, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley extending their opening stand to 188 runs, the highest ever for England in the fourth innings at this venue. Duckett was the dominant force, racing to his sixth Test hundred — and first in the second innings — off just 121 balls, despite being handed a reprieve on 97 when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped his third catch of the match at deep square leg.

Crawley looked settled as well, pulling Prasidh Krishna to the fence to take England past 200. But Krishna struck immediately after, finding Crawley's edge with a delivery that shaped away. KL Rahul held on safely at slip to end the 188-run stand. The quick double blow continued as Krishna then had Ollie Pope bowled via an inside edge for just 8.

Duckett kept the pressure on, playing a stunning reverse slap for six off Ravindra Jadeja. But the match flipped again when Shardul Thakur, largely ineffective until that point, was brought back into the attack by captain Shubman Gill.

He dismissed Duckett for a well-made 149 with a loose half-volley that was driven straight to substitute Nitish Kumar Reddy at extra cover. Thakur then removed Harry Brook with a leg-side strangle on the next ball — a golden duck — giving India a much-needed lifeline.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root were watchful heading into the break, with the Indian bowlers keeping things tight. A failed review by India against Stokes for a short-leg catch added to the drama. With 102 runs still to chase and rain lingering, the final session is poised on a knife’s edge — a thrilling climax awaits.

Brief scores:

India 471 and 364 lead England 465 and 269/4 in 58.3 overs (Joe Root 14 not out, Ben Stokes 13 not out; Shardul Thakur 2-28, Prasidh Krishna 2-69) by 102 runs

--IANS

