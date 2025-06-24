1st Test: Players wear black armbands to pay tribute to late Dilip Joshi

Leeds (UK), June 24 (IANS) Day 5 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, as players and officials from both sides wore black armbands to pay tribute to former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away in London at the age of 77 due to heart-related complications.

The match commenced with a two-minute silence followed by a moment’s applause — honouring the life and legacy of one of India’s most refined left-arm spinners.

He is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan Doshi — a former Surrey and Saurashtra cricketer — and daughter Vishakha.

"Both teams are wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday. The teams also observed a minute's silence before the start of Day 5," BCCI posted on X.

Dilip Doshi, born in Rajkot on December 22, 1947, carved a unique path in Indian cricket. Despite making his Test debut at the relatively late age of 32 in 1979 against Australia, he went on to make a significant impact in a short span. Between 1979 and 1983, Doshi played 33 Tests and 15 ODIs, taking 114 Test wickets at an average of 30.71, including six five-wicket hauls, and 22 wickets in ODIs.

He was equally prolific in the domestic circuit, capturing an incredible 898 first-class wickets from 238 matches.

The focus turned back to the on-field action as Day 5 resumed with the match delicately poised and all three results still possible. England, resuming at 21/0, need 350 more runs to chase down a target of 371, while India require 10 wickets to take a 1–0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. With rain forecasted, time may become a crucial factor in what has already shaped into a potential classic.

India’s second-innings total of 364 was built around two standout performances — KL Rahul’s elegant 137 and Rishabh Pant’s electric 118, the duo adding a mammoth 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. Rahul batted with control and poise, becoming the only Indian opener to score three Test centuries in England, while Pant mixed grit with flair, reaching his second century of the match, making him the first Indian wicketkeeper to do so in a Test, and equalling the record for most Test hundreds by a visiting keeper in England (4).

However, what looked like a dominant position for India turned dramatically after Pant’s dismissal. From 333/4, India crumbled to 364 all out, losing their final six wickets for just 31 runs in 71 balls. England’s resurgence was led by Josh Tongue, who tore through the tail with a devastating over that saw him claim three wickets in four balls, finishing with 3/72. Ravindra Jadeja was left unbeaten on 25, watching from the other end as the innings collapsed around him.

England’s openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett saw off the final six overs of Day 4 confidently, reaching 21 without loss, and now have a massive task ahead — to script one of the most memorable chases in Test history. They’ll be aware that only once have India lost a Test defending more than 350 — and that too came against this very England team during the 2022 Edgbaston Test, where they chased down 378 under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

--IANS

hs/