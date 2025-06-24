1st Test: Pant reprimanded for showing dissent at umpire's decision on day 3

Leeds, June 24 (IANS) India vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against England at Headingley, the ICC said on Tuesday.

Pant, who had an exceptional outing with the bat during the ongoing Test with his twin hundreds in the game, was reprimanded for his on-field conduct during England’s first innings with the bat.

Pant was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an international match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Pant’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

In the 61st over of England's innings, when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were batting, Pant was seen having a discussion with the umpires regarding the condition of the ball.

When the umpires refused to change the ball after checking it with the ball gauge, the wicket-keeper showed his dissent by throwing the ball on the ground in front of the umpires.

There was no disciplinary hearing, as Pant admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The charges were brought in by the on-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, along with the third umpire, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and the fourth umpire, Mike Burns.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The Leeds Test is evenly poised, with the hosts needing 350 runs to win the contest on Day 5, with all 10 wickets intact.

