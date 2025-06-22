1st Test: Bumrah picks 5-83 as India takes six-run lead after bowling out England for 465

Leeds, June 22 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah showed why he’s one of the best fast bowlers in the world by picking an outstanding 5-83 to help India take a lead of six runs after bowling out England for 465 in 100.4 overs on day three of first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Headingley on Sunday.

England were well on their way to take a lead, as Harry Brook led the charge for them with a stunning knock. But Brook fell one run agonisingly short of his first Test century at his home ground, as Bumrah took over to pick his third five-wicket haul in England, despite four catches being dropped off his bowling. Though Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were amongst the scalps, they weren’t at their best to curb the scoring rate.

The post-lunch session began with Jamie Smith taking a four and six each off Prasidh’s short balls via pulls. But in a bid to pull the pacer again, but didn’t get enough connection on the ball, as some outstanding relay work from B Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja ensured Prasidh bagged a crucial wicket.

With Siraj wayward in his lengths, Brook thrashed him for back-to-back boundaries, before being given a reprieve on 83 as Jaiswal put down a catch in the gully region, as a helpless Bumrah and slip cordon watched on. Brook continued to drill boundaries, before falling one run short of a century - he had no control over the pull on a bouncer from Prasidh and once long leg completed the catch, the right-handed batter had to make a long walk back to the dressing room.

With India bowling too many boundary balls, Woakes and Carse collected their runs easily, before the former brought up his 2,000 Test runs in style, with consecutive sixes on short balls from Prasidh – over mid-wicket and third man respectively. Carse then smacked Siraj for two more fours before being castled by a yorker from the pacer, as the rollicking counter-attacking partnership 55-run stand between him and Woakes came to an end.

Woakes’ lovely innings was brought to an end by Bumrah, who beat him on the inside edge with a tight fuller ball and went through the gate to hit the stumps. Bumrah eventually picked his five-wicket hail with another impeccable delivery which hit Josh Tongue’s top of off-stump to ensure India took a first innings lead to set the stage for a second innings shootout.

Brief Scores: India 471 in 113 overs (Shubman Gill 147; Ben Stokes 4-66) lead England 465 in 100.4 overs (Ollie Pope 106, Harry Brook 99; Jasprit Bumrah 5-83, Prasidh Krishna 3-128) by six runs

