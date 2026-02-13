170 professional golfers to go under hammer for PGTI's 72 The League

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The top 170 professional golfers of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) are all set to take part in a first-of-its-kind auction in professional golf in India, PGTI’s 72 The League announced on Friday.

Leading professionals from 11 different countries will go under the hammer on Monday, in the capital, in what promises to be high-octane action to set the pace for the inaugural edition of 72 The League.

A total of 60 spots will be up for grabs for golfers in the league as six franchises will pick 10 golfers each for their respective teams, for a total auction purse of INR 6 crores.

India’s first exclusive national professional golf league - 72 The League - will begin on 21st February 2026. The league has been launched by PGTI, with the finals scheduled on March 6.

For the auction, the 170 golfers who have put up their names will be graded into three categories – Platinum, Gold and Silver. The top 30 among them, according to the PGTI’s 2025 Order of Merit, will be in the Platinum category, while Gold will comprise players from the 31st to 60th position, and the rest of the golfers will be in the Silver category.

The inaugural season of 72 The League will take place across three of the Delhi NCR’s most prestigious golf venues – Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens, and Qutab Golf Course.

The league will feature six city-based franchises, each comprising 10 professional players. Leading golfers from the PGTI circuit will take part in the league, creating one of the largest competitive platforms Indian professional golf has ever seen.

72 The League will feature a fast-paced, high-impact match-play format, designed specifically for television and digital platforms.

