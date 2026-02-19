13th Ladakh Marathon to be held from Sep 10 to 13, registrations begins

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Ladakh Marathon, the world's highest AIMS-certified marathon, will return for its 13th edition in 2026, taking place amid the stark and rugged terrain of Ladakh from September 10 to 13.

Registrations for all six races of the Ladakh Marathon, including the curated Silk Route Ultra (122km) and Khardung La Challenger (72km) ultra races, opened on Thursday and can be applied to through the official website.

Beyond the two ultras, the event will feature the Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), 11.2km Run, and the 5km Run for Fun. Age eligibility ranges from 12 years for the 5km to 24 years for the Silk Route Ultra, calculated as of September 13, 2026.

All timed races require qualifying performances achieved within the prescribed window to match the rigour demanded by racing at over 11,500 feet in thin air. Acclimatisation is compulsory for all runners, with ultra runners required to arrive in Leh at least 10 days before race day in order to participate.

The Khardung La Challenge and Silk Route Ultra remain application-based and strictly capped. Climbing to 17,618 feet at Khardung La, these races are reserved for runners with proven marathon and ultra-distance credentials, subject to document verification and mandatory medical clearance.

Speaking on the announcement, Chewang Motup Goba, Chairperson of the High Altitude Sports Foundation and founder of the Ladakh Marathon, said, “Running in Ladakh is not defined by distance alone. At this altitude, every step is shaped by terrain, thin air, and the mountain’s terms. It demands preparation, discipline, and respect for conditions that are far beyond the ordinary. The eligibility criteria are therefore not procedural; they are protective. They ensure that every runner who stands on that start line has proven capability, understands the risks, and is ready for one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world.”

In 2025, the Ladakh Marathon, including the ultras, saw participation from at least one runner representing each of India’s 36 States and Union Territories for the first time, underlining its place as a truly national endurance platform set in the Himalayas.

Furthermore, runners carry personal hydration packs, biodegradable rice-husk cups replace disposables at aid stations, and steel serveware and reusable canvas bags have replaced paper plates and plastic giveaways.

The Ladakh Marathon also deploys dry pit sanitation systems along the course to minimise water usage, a conscious step in a region where water scarcity is emerging as a defining challenge of the future. Together, these measures reinforce that at high altitude, sport and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand.

