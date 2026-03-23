Zubin Irani wishes Smriti Irani on 50th birthday, says ‘world isn’t ready for what’s coming next’

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Zubin Irani, husband of actress-turned-politician and television superstar Smriti Irani, on the 23rd of March , took his to social media to wish his star wife on her 50th birthday.

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He further stated that ‘if this is what 50 looks like, then the world isn’t ready for what’s coming next.’

Taking to his social media account, Zubin Irani penned a heartfelt note for Smriti as she marked the milestone. The caption read, “To the woman who makes life richer in every way…Happy 50th, Smriti.

"There are milestones… and then there are moments that deserve to be celebrated with gratitude, pride, and quiet awe. Today is one of them.”

He added, “You are strength wrapped in grace. A mind that inspires, a heart that nurtures, and a spirit that never settles for anything less than extraordinary. Through every season of life, you have stood tall — not just for yourself, but for everyone who has had the privilege of being in your world (sic).”

He further added, “At 50, you are not just celebrating years…

You are celebrating impact, resilience, love, and a life lived with purpose.”

“Here’s to everything you are… and everything that is still waiting to unfold. Happy Birthday, Smriti. You are truly one of a kind. And if this is what 50 looks like… the world isn’t ready for what comes next.”

Meanwhile, Smriti reshared the post on her social media account and captioned it as, “Thank you for being the calm in every storm, the persistent voice of reason. A score of 32/50 and counting… @iamzfi aji hairaan karish”

The post also featured an endearing collage where one picture showed Smriti as a toddler, dressed adorably and adorned with floral garlands, and in the other picture, she was captured in her present-day role as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

For the uninitiated, Smriti Irani, born as Smriti Malhotra, began her career in the entertainment industry and participated in the Miss India pageant in 1998.

The actress then rose to immense fame with her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in *Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi*, becoming a household name.

She went on to feature in several popular television shows including Ramayan, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasman, Virrudh, and Mere Apne, among others.

Smriti later transitioned into politics, and over the years, she has held key ministerial portfolios, including serving as the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Textiles, and Women and Child Development.

The actress has now returned to television, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2.

— IANS

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