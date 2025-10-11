Zoe Saldana explains challenges of working with husband Marco Perego

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana recently spoke about the challenges, and breakthroughs, which she experienced while working with her husband, Marco Perego, for the first time on a creative project.

The Oscar-winning actress, 47, reflected on what it was like filming the 2019 music video for the’ single ‘Show Me Love’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The single was directed by Alicia Keys, and starred Zoe Saldana alongside Perego. She told ‘Beyond Noise’, “Working together on that music video was extremely challenging. Because it was the first time I realized his approach to working, and (he realized mine)”.

The couple, who married in 2013 and share three sons, Zen, 8, and 10-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, have long supported each other’s careers from behind the scenes. But stepping into a shared creative space came with unexpected friction.

She went on, “We’ve figured out so many ways of how to be together. We work together at life. We work together with our family. Now, we work together in art”.

That shift, she explained, exposed new dynamics between them especially when it came to rehearsal. “He was like, ‘I don’t like the way you’re talking to me when we’re rehearsing’”, Saldana recalled, laughing. “I would tell him, ‘I keep telling you to pick me up”.

“You don’t want me to make an excuse. I don’t want you to make an excuse. That’s why we practice. So can you please remember what we f****** just did?”, she added.

As per ‘People’, Saldana also opened up about the realities of being an artist and the resilience required to keep going in an industry where rejection is constant.

“I don’t like the word hustle; it has such a connotation. But you have to be determined and persistent. To be an artist means that you’re going to get rejected a lot more than you are accepted”, she shared.

--IANS

aa/