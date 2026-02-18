Zendaya talks about her, fiance Tom Holland's differing opinions on Robert Pattinson

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya has opened up on her initial thoughts about actor Robert Pattinson. The actress has shared that she may have gotten the wrong idea about Robert Pattinson when they first met.

Read More

Co-stars Zendaya, 29, and Robert Pattinson spoke with each other about working together on their new film ‘The Drama’, and how Zendaya's fiance, Tom Holland, had a totally different view of the ‘Twilight’ star, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Zendaya told Robert Pattinson, 39, during a session with ‘Interview’, "I think it’s interesting, because you probably know what I thought about you before I met you, but I don’t think I asked you what you thought about me. Truthfully, I met you because we had common friends, and you were always pretty quiet and chill, which is a little different from my experience of Rob. You didn’t say much, and I was like, 'Ooh, mysterious'. Then I talked to Tom and he was like, 'No, he’s super fun and always laughing and joking,' and I was like, 'Really? I haven’t experienced that side of him, I guess’”.

Robert Pattinson said, "That’s so depressing. I wish I could stay mysterious. I’ve learned again and again that if you just don’t speak, people are like, 'Wow. You’re really intimidating’, but I just can’t f****** maintain it”.

“You maintained it for a while, until we made a few movies together”, Zendaya replied. The two are co-starring in three movies this year, ‘The Drama’, ‘Dune: Part Three’, and ‘The Odyssey’, which also stars Holland, 29.

As per ‘People’, Zendaya and Holland got engaged in January 2025 , four years after the pair confirmed their relationship. Holland and Pattinson are longtime friends, co-starring in the 2020 Netflix drama ‘The Devil All the Time’.

Last year, Holland spoke to GQ about their friendship. He said, “I love Rob to death, he's a good friend of mine. We just made another movie together”.

--IANS

aa/