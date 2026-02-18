Zendaya feels love and loss go hand in hand

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya is getting philosophical about life, love and loss. The actress has shared that she has learned that "so much of life is loss".

The 29-year-old actress, who is engaged to fellow movie star Tom Holland, has learned that "love and loss go hand in hand", reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking with Robert Pattinson about her favourite romantic movies, Zendaya told ‘Interview’ magazine, "To what you’re saying, they are often devastating, and that’s just the nature of being alive. A lot of them have to do with loss, and something I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older is that so much of life is loss, losing people you love and grieving and getting through that, so in some weird way, love and loss go hand in hand. But because it’s the holidays, I’ve been watching a lot of romcoms. Sometimes I need them to end up together”.

She further mentioned, “But there is no ending. Who knows if in 10 years they’re unhappy and divorced? I guess it’s all the same movie, you’re just picking up at a different point in people’s lives”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Zendaya admits that she's still learning to balance her personal life with her film career.

The actress explained to Robert, "Something I admire about you is you keep so much of your life to yourself, which is a beautiful thing, especially having a family. I’m learning how to balance those things. At the end of the day, you’re a public figure, there’s nothing you can do, but some things are meant for yourself and for your loved ones, and then also allowing for that space between the anonymity of you, so that you can play someone else and they won’t necessarily always put you in”.

