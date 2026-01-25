Zendaya calls Tom Holland her 'favourite co-star'

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya has called her beau, Tom Holland, her "favourite" co-star. The 29-year-old actress met her fiance on the set of 2017's ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, and she loves working on the franchise.

She has shared that she loves working with Tom on the upcoming epic ‘The Odyssey’ because he is a "calming presence" on set, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Sunday Mirror newspaper, “Honestly, I know people might think it’s awkward, he is my favourite person to work with. On set he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everybody he works with. I might be a little biased but he is not only my favourite person, he is my favourite person to work with”.

Zendaya and Tom try their best to maintain their privacy, but not at the expense of hiding away behind closed doors.

She said, “Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things like go out for dinner, but at the same time we want to protect our privacy. You have to accept that to a degree some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the couple divide their time between West London and California and the Euphoria star has admitted the UK "feels like home" to her now.

She said, “I think because so much of our work is in LA, (the UK) can’t be a permanent home right now. But it does feel like a home to me. When I go to the UK, I don’t feel like a visitor any more. I understand British slang, I get the culture, and I know a ‘nice cup of tea’ makes everything right. It really feels like coming home, and I love the people. But I will never understand the fascination with Jaffa Cakes. They just don’t make sense to me! One thing you guys do really well is Indian food. We went to see a show just before Christmas and we had the best curry”.

The Challengers actress is "careful" with the roles she takes on because she doesn't want to be sexualised. She said, “I don’t think any women should ever accept being sexualised and I am careful with the roles I choose. As an industry we should be so grateful to all the brave women that spoke up during the MeToo movement”.

--IANS

aa/