Zeenat Aman shares how she found a co-parent in Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘The Royals’, is starting the week on a poetic note.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a monochromatic picture of herself in a thoughtful pose.’

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about how she re-discovered the meaning of one of Rudyard Kipling’s poems.

She wrote, “The beauty of great writers is that they can strike a universal chord, and perhaps hand you a roadmap for life. I first read Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’ as a schoolgirl, but its profundity was lost on me at the time”.

She further mentioned, “As I grew older, I found myself returning to these verses and they acquired new depth. In Kipling’s words I found a co-parent, something I felt was sorely missing from my sons’ lives. Difficult times come for each one of us, and in these moments it is crucial to find perspective and cling to the higher ideals of humanity”.

Zeenat Aman, one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars of the 1970s and 1980s, redefined the image of the Hindi film heroine with her bold, modern, and glamorous persona. She made her mark with films like ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, and ‘Don’. She is known for her confidence and progressive roles, and broke stereotypes in an era of traditional portrayals. After a hiatus, she returned to public life and remains active on social media, earning admiration for her wit, grace, and reflections on cinema and society.

Earlier, the actress had shared how her “fur baby” Raphael showed her 'the beauty of love that transcends", making her fall in love with animals. She revealed that, like most Indian mothers, she was initially extremely against the idea of having a pet at home, but eventually her sons Azaan and Zahaan wore her down and brought Raphael home.

--IANS

aa/