Zeenat Aman gifts netizens a handful of tongue-in-cheek memes

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman decided to tap into her lighter side and treat her Insta followers with a handful of tongue-in-cheek memes based on her life.

"It has been a woefully serious month in the Aman-Khan household, which should explain my long silence here. Now I am not in the frame of mind to divulge all, but I am in the mood to dust off the cobwebs and embrace the lighter side of life. While I am happily homebound this weekend, you probably have more exciting plans," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Dropping a string of fun memes, the yesteryear diva added, "Memes are the internet’s love language right? So here’s a gift from me to you - a handful of tongue-in-cheek memes, conceptualised from my lived experience! Enjoy, and tell me which one you find the most relatable."

The first meme showed her dressed in a modest fashion with the words, "When you're baring your soul and he says he isn't looking for anything serious."

This is followed by a black and white picture of young Zeenat holding a cigarette in her mouth with actor Prem Chopra offering to light it for her.

"When the drinks wear off you realise you should have just stayed home," Aman wrote along with the picture.

She further penned, "My imagination when I see him pet a stray dog", along with a picture of herself standing in a wedding outfit, accompanied by Dev Anand.

The post further included a still of the 'Don' actress looking at something with tempting eyes.

The text on the pic read, "Me looking at the last slice of cake in the fridge".

At last, she posted a recent picture of herself sitting on the chair all dressed up.

"When the ball was in 1978 but you're still waiting for Prince Charming," she captioned it.

--IANS

pm/