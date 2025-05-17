Zeenat Aman drops an appreciation post for the magicians behind Maji Sa’s look in 'The Royals'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman penned a note of appreciation for all those who were behind her charismatic look as Maji Sa in the web series, "The Royals".

The yesteryear diva posted some stunning looks of herself as Maji Sa on Instagram, along with a thank you note for the designers that read, "A special note of appreciation for the magicians behind Maji Sa’s look — the costume designers, whose vision elevated every frame. Each drape, jewel, and fabric told its own story, steeped in tradition yet tailored with such contemporary elegance. Stepping into those costumes was like stepping into her spirit. Thank you @aasthasharma @reannmoradian."

Praising the makeup up team, Zeenat added, "To my glam team @_pratikshanair_ @makeupnhairbyankita — what a journey we’ve shared. And to those watching The Royals — thank you for welcoming us into your homes and hearts."

On Thursday, Zeenat revealed that "The Royals" helped her reconnect with her passion for cinema.

Looking back in time, she said that the experience of working on the web series reminded her of the joy and purpose she once found in acting. Zeenat shared, “When I read the script, I knew The Royals had heart. But what’s truly special is how the audience has connected with it — especially the younger generation discovering love stories in a new light. It reminds me of why I fell in love with cinema in the first place.”

Zeenat returned to acting with the Netflix show as Maji Sahiba — the regal matriarch of a royal family entangled in palace politics and contemporary scandals.

Made under the direction of Priyanka Ghose, the project enjoys an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

"The Royals" premiered on Netflix on May 9.

--IANS

pm/