ZEE5 to stream Kesariya@100, a docuseries capturing RSS' 100-year journey anchored by Nitish Bharadwaj

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) OTT platform ZEE5 has announced the launch of Kesariya@100, an immersive documentary series that chronicles 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Friday.

Premiering on December 12, 2025, the series presents a researched journey that traces the evolution of one of India’s most influential voluntary movements.

Designed to engage audiences, the series offers historical depth, nuanced perspectives, and meaningful documentation of India’s socio-cultural landscape.

Anchored by Nitish Bharadwaj, Kesariya@100 revisits defining chapters in the RSS' long journey, from the founding vision of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar to its extensive relief efforts during national crises.

The documentary further explores the organisation's community-building initiatives, educational outreach, and leadership during pivotal moments in history.

Each episode is said to focus on a distinct period or theme, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the movement's evolution across the years.

The home OTT channel of the show took to their social media account to share a glimpse of the show.

They captioned the video as, "Sadi bhar ki parampara, tyag aur nirmaan! RSS ki yeh kahaani ab poora desh dekhega."

In the video, Nitish Bharadwaj is seen taking viewers through a rough and tough journey of RSS spanning 100 years.

From rare old videos and photos from the RSS archives to facts, the show is said to highlight it all.

Blending historic footage, expert insights, on-the-ground accounts, and cinematic recreations, the series presents complex moments of India's past in a format accessible to today’s viewers

Whether it's disaster relief during floods, uniting spiritual leaders in times of division, or quietly building schools and health centres in remote villages, this is said to be a story of quiet determination, resilience, and unwavering patriotism.

