Zayn Malik reveals inspiration as he makes new album in just two weeks

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik revealed that he wrote his upcoming new album in just two weeks, after feeling inspired by his loyal fans.

The former One Direction star, who is expected to release his new album in the coming months, said on stage at his Las Vegas residency: "I was thinking about the reactions on stage and the things that you guys were vibing out to when I was performing. So I went home, and I wrote this whole record in, like, two weeks.

He added: "So thanks for that – you guys inspired me to write this record. I’m not allowed to tell you the name yet."

Meanwhile, Malik previously revealed that he's always felt inspired by Eminem, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer, who has enjoyed success as a solo artist after leaving One Direction, thinks there are some strong similarities between his life and that of the rap legend.

The singer, who was born in Bradford in northern England, told BBC Radio 1: "I remember watching Eight Mile for the first time when I was growing up in Bradford, and that movie inspired me. It felt like he was growing up in a similar environment to me. The things he overcame and did were incredibly inspiring.

"Eminem will always be one of the top rappers in my book."

Malik auditioned as a solo contestant on the UK version of The X Factor back in 2010, and he'll always have fond memories of performing Mario’s Let Me Love You during his first audition.

He said: "I listened to this a lot around the time when I was first starting to sing. Probably around 15 or 16, I started taking it more seriously. I practised that song for about a year before I went on X Factor and sang that as my first audition song. It has a near and dear place in my heart. It is the song that changed my life."

