Zayn Malik is not interested in another 'public' relationship

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik is getting candid about his love life. The singer, 33, opened about whether he wants to be in another public relationship.

The singer has said that he is not interested in a public relationship again, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, "I'm not looking for a public relationship again. Just out of experience. No offense to anybody that I have been in public relationships with before. I've just learned from it that it don't work for me, you know?".

He went on, "I'm quite a private person. I don't really strive for people's approval or attention, so the relationship should really be between me and that person. I think that personality type, someone who doesn’t want to do that, would be more suited to me”.

As per ‘People’, the singer, born Zain Javadd Malik, has previously dated fellow musician Perrie Edwards and model Gigi Hadid. He and Hadid welcomed a daughter named Khai in 2020.

Malik also confirmed that he isn't currently dating anybody in the interview. Alex Cooper, 31, then asked about the ‘Pillow Talk’ artist's past dating habits, mentioning that he once revealed that he was on the dating app Tinder.

"No one ever believed it was me, to be honest with you, so it didn't really work for me”, he said of his experience.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Malik spoke about his 2024 claim where he said, "I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point. My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realized maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love”.

Speaking about Hadid, he shared, "To be fair, just to say this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her”.

