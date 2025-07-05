Zayed Khan receives a special birthday surprise from his sons as he turns 45

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Zayed Khan is celebrating his 45th birthday on Saturday. Making his special day even more special, his sons - Zidaan and Aariz surprised him with a cake and balloons.

As the "Main Hoon Na" actor was taking his afternoon nap on the couch his kids wished him singing "Happy Birthday".

Sharing a clip of the adorable birthday surprise on his official Instagram handle, Zayed wrote, "Hello people just when I thought an afternoon nap was needed, more love came flowing through in hearts. Surprises can freak you out sometimes, in this case it was a happy one ! Lots of love to all my well wishers and fans out there for the continues love and support and for all the lovely wishes. Your love is what makes this all worth it . I mean that! #happybirthday #family #gratitude #actorlife #love #fandom."

Recently, Zayed recalled how he got his debut film "Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne".

He revealed that he used to tag along with Hrithik Roshan on the sets of one of his films.

"I started going to the gym, worked out, took dance classes, dialogue classes, acting classes - all of it. In fact, I'd also be reading my lines while standing at the petrol pump, waiting for the tank to be filled. And just like that, woh jalwa, woh nasha, obsession ho gaya," Zayed remembered.

As Hrithik was shooting with Vikram Bhatt and Ameesha Patel, Zayed visited the set simply to observe. He was on the set when he was offered his debut Bollywood movie.

“He asked me, 'You’re a very good-looking guy. Will you do a film for me?' In that moment, I knew I was a lean, mean machine. I was looking good, I knew it, I was feeling it, I was prepared. But I was thinking, I'm probably going to do a home banner”, he added.

Work-wise, Zayed will soon be making his digital debut with "The Film That Never Was".

