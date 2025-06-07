Zayed Khan celebrates Eid with family, urges fans to ‘be as charitable as possible’

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Zayed Khan, who is known for his work in ‘Dus’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Anjaana Anjaani’ and others, is celebrating Eid al-Adha.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures celebrating the occasion with his family including his wife Malaika, sons Zidaan and Ariz, and his parents, veteran actor Sanjay Khan and mother Zarine Khan. The family celebration was made even more special with the presence of renowned ghazal singer Talat Aziz and his wife Bina Aziz, who joined the Khan family for this joyous occasion.

He wrote in the caption, "Eid Mubarak, people, may light, love, happiness, and all the sacrifices you make for your home come true with abundance. Be as charitable as possible. Love and gratitude. #eidmubarak #love #family #prayer #gratitude”.

His words perfectly captured the essence of togetherness and gratitude that defines the spirit of Eid.

The pictures also showcased multiple generations of Zayed's family coming together to celebrate the holy festival. Zayed's emphasis on charity and gratitude in his message resonated with the true spirit of Eid, making it a celebration that was both personal and meaningful.

Zayed married his high school sweetheart Malaika on November 20, 2005. They both studied in Kodaikanal International School. They first became acquainted with each other in 1995. The couple have two sons, born in 2008 and 2011. In 2008, Zayed gave up smoking upon the birth of his first son, to ensure that his children grew up without accepting any bad habits as normal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zayed has been in the news for all the buzz surrounding his next release. Titled 'The Film That Never Was', the movie also marks Zayed's digital debut.

--IANS

aa/