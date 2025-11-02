Zakir Hussain says mantras have the power to cure people

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Zakir Hussain, who essays the role of a lawyer in the recently released film ‘The Taj Story’, has spoken about the practices for curing diseases in ancient India through mantras.

The actor spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in Mumbai during the promotional campaign for ‘The Taj Story’. He said that people in earlier times had a high level of spiritual knowledge, and they functioned under that knowledge for all aspects of their lives.

He told IANS, “I was reading a research, it said that people earlier were also spiritual. Back then, medicines were less, but there was a lot of spiritual knowledge. So, when you healed them with spirituality, then people got cured. Today, spiritual knowledge is finished. Today, people think that reading mantras does not cure. It does. I can prove that to you. But, you think that it will do magic. It does not do magic but works in reality”.

‘The Taj Story’, which also stars Paresh Rawal, presents an alternate viewpoint to history, and aims to challenge the popular narrative of Taj Mahal being the symbol of love. The film paints the historical monument as a Hindu architecture, and at the centre of it, is Paresh Rawal’s character of Vishnu Das.

In the film, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Vishnu Das, a tour-guide at the Taj Mahal who becomes obsessed with uncovering its “real” story. The film pivots on a courtroom-drama format, as Vishnu Das files a case to challenge existing narratives about the Taj Mahal’s origin.

Zakir essays the role of a lawyer, who is appointed by the committee responsible for the maintenance of Taj Mahal. He counters the claims of Paresh Rawal in the court. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/