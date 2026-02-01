Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled!

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has now met actor Ajith at the Dubai Autodrome, where the latter's racing team is gearing up for the Asian Le Mans Series.

A video clip showing Yuvan Shankar Raja arriving at the Dubai Autodrome and then meeting actor Ajith has now gone viral on social media.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's meeting comes at a time when actor Ajith's superhit film 'Mankatha', which has now been re-released, is setting the box office on fire. What is interesting is that the film's music and songs, which were one of its biggest strengths, were scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja!

Yuvan Shankar Raja is the latest celebrity from the Tamil film industry to arrive in Dubai to meet Ajith and to cheer for him.

It may be recalled that just a couple of days ago, actor Madhavan had interacted with Ajith at the Dubai Autodrome.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, actress Nayanthara and her director husband, Vignesh Shivan, had arrived at the Dubai Autodrome to cheer for actor Ajith, who took part in the popular Dubai 24H Series event. Prior to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, actor Sibi Sathyaraj had taken to his X timeline to share a video clip that showed Ajith warmly receiving him and his family members at the circuit.

Sharing the video clip, Sibi Sathyaraj had said, "It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir.Thanks for the opportunity!"

Before Sibi, one of India's top music directors Anirudh had called on actor Ajith Kumar on the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the race track are to be made into a docu-film, which sources say will be released in theatres on May 1 this year on the occasion of his birthday.

Sources close to the actor had confirmed to IANS that ace Tamil film director A L Vijay is directing this docu-film, which will be around 90 minutes long and will seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

